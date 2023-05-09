SPAIN is famed for its excellent cuisine and wide range of delicious dishes and the Michelin Guide is undoubtedly the great reference point for haute cuisine.

However, most menus at Michelin-starred restaurants come with an eye-watering price tag.

Fortunately, there is an eatery in Malaga where you can treat yourself to a gourmet Michelin-starred meal without breaking the bank; Dani Carnero’s Kaleja restaurant in the centre of Málaga, one of the latest additions to the Michelin Guide.

Kaleja, a fine dining spot in the heart of Malaga city centre, at Calle Marquesa de Moya, 9, offers an exceptional culinary experience where head Chef Dani Carnero brings traditional Spanish flavours to life with a nod to cuisine from the villages.

Kaleja offers a food and wine pairing menu for just €40, with other menu options, between 14 and 16 courses, that range from €90-110.

If you’re looking to eat well for less in Malaga right now, then look no further.

The 14 most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in Spain, according to the gastronomic website ‘Directo al Paladar’ (Direct to the Palate) are the following:

– Ababol, Albacete

– AlmaMater, Murcia

– Alquimia, Valladolid

– Arrels, Sagunto (Valencia)

– Atalaya, Alcossebre (Castellón)

– Ca l’Enric, La Vall de Bianya (Girona)

– Chirón, Valdemoro (Madrid)

– Coto de Quevedo, Torre de Juan Abad (Ciudad Real)

– Damajuana, Jaén

– El Nuevo Molino, Arce (Cantabria)

– Kaleja, Malaga

– Lera, Castroverde de Campos (Zamora)

– Molino de Alcuneza, Sigüenza (Guadalajara)

– Versátil, Zarza de Granadilla (Cáceres)

READ MORE: