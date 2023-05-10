A MAN has been arrested for a hate crime after running up behind a transgender woman and kicking her in the backside.

The 28-year-old allegedly assaulted the 30-year old woman on the Antonio Machado promenade of Malaga on April 17.

As well as ‘viciously’ kicking the woman, the suspect unleashed a verbal barrage of transphobic insults.

Officers from the Violent Extremism and Hate Crime Unit confirmed that the victim was assaulted and insulted due to her transgender identity.

However, the man was not arrested until last Wednesday after managing to track him down based on the victim’s description.

The victim then positively identified her attacker, who is now under investigation for the crime.

