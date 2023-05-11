SPEAKER of the UK House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle unveiled a Gibraltar coat of arms in his Westminster office before a series of meetings with Overseas Territories.

Minister of the Environment John Cortes attended the unveiling of the coat of arms and the reception in honour of the UK overseas territories and Crown dependencies.

Gibraltar’s coat of arms was part of a new window that featured all 16 overseas territories.

Cortes took part in meetings with Overseas Territories and British officials during his visit to London.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressed the UK/Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council which represented Gibraltar in London.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a new government strategy for the overseas territories at the council.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, also talked to political representatives from the 16 territories.

Minister for Overseas Territories Zac Goldsmith oversaw the meetings at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall, London.

Goldsmith held a one-on-one meeting with John Cortes at Whitehall, the Gibraltar minister tweeted.

“Discussed bilateral environment issues as well as environment issues in the wider overseas territories,” Cortes said on Twitter.

“As always, fantastic engagement, support and encouragement,” he added.

The unveiling of the coats of arms at Lindsay’s offices was a prelude to the sequence of meetings.

A government statement said it was ‘a permanent and tangible reminder of the strong and close links between the UK and its wider family’.

Cortes chaired the session on the environmental challenges of UK Overseas Territories on Tuesday.

He discussed their challenges, potential and aspirations of with Cortes calling them ‘environmental superpowers’ in a tweet.

Head of the Gibraltar mission in London, Dominique Searle, former editor of the Gibraltar Chronicle, also attended the JMC meetings.

