THREE MALES- one of them a minor- have been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Cieza for raping a 17-year-old girl.

In addition, three women related to the alleged attackers have also been arrested after trying to force the victim to withdraw her complaint against the trio.

The teenage girl was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning when she was walking home from a night club on Gran Via Juan Carlos I in Cieza.

She recognised the young men from the club where one of them inappropriately touched her.

The victim was accompanied by a friend because of their behaviour but they sneaked inside in her home and took turns to assault her.

She reported what happened to the Guardia Civil on Monday afternoon, but then had to go through another ordeal.

The teenager was approached by three women- all relatives of the assailants- who forced her into a car and took her to a property where they assaulted and intimidated her in order to force her to withdraw her complaint.

Despìte threatening to kill her, once she was released she returned to the Guardia barracks to report what had happened.

All six detainees are of Spanish nationality, with the males facing sex crime charges, while their female relatives are being investigated for coercion and making threats.