A RALLY driver who was taking part in the Azpeitia Rallysprint race in Spain’s Basque Country was killed on Saturday as the result of an accident. His navigator was also injured and was taken to hospital for medical treatment, according to news agency EFE.

The victim was named as Artai Santidrian Fernandez from the Navarre region, while the copilot was Daniel Chasco, according to sports paper Marca.

The accident took place at around 3.30pm for reasons that are not yet clear.

The vehicle, a BMW E36, reportedly crashed into a stone barrier on the side of the road while travelling down a straight stretch at high speed.

The car immediately burst into flames, but the marshalls were able to extract the navigator from the wreck despite the fire.

The Spanish Royal Automobile Federation expressed its condolences for the family and friends of the victim via social media.

“Rest in peace Artai Santidrian,” the message read.

Read more: