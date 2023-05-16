ALICANTE-ELCHE airport welcomed 1.43 million passengers in April- up by nearly 20% on a year earlier, and beating the previous April record set in 2019 by 7%.

The same picture was mirrored at Valencia airport last month with 863,541 passengers- an annual rise of 19.5%, and 7% higher than April 2019.

Both airports have recorded record passenger numbers for the first four months of the year with the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly far in the distant past.

Passenger traffic cumulatively at Alicante-Elche is over 4% higher between January and April compared to 2019, with a 9% increase at Valencia.

That means 4.06 million people have used Alicante-Elche airport this year up to the end of April, and 2.7 million at Valencia.

At Alicante-Elche, there were 502,722 arrivals from the United Kingdom in April, followed by 95,172 from the Netherlands and 79,950 from Belgium.

Italian arrivals continue to dominate at Valencia with 128,895 travellers, followed by France on 74,037, and Germany with 73,637.

Further south, Murcia’s international airport at Corvera continues to struggle with just 91,221 passengers last month- 17.7% down on 2019 figures.

