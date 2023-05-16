The oldest remains of a woolly rhinoceros ever discovered in the Iberian Peninsula have been found in Burgos.

Several dental pieces of specimens of the extinct species discovered inside La Mina Cave in Hortiguela have been dated to approximately 52,500 years ago, in the Upper Pleistocene era.

The new findings have been published by three Spanish researchers in the Earth and Environmental Science Transactions of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

This discovery may have several implications for understanding the access routes to the Castilian Plateau, together with the definition of a new migratory wave of this species at the end of the Pleistocene.

The location of La Mina Cave, which is next to two other important archeological sites, may help researchers to fully understand the movements of this species through the Middle and Upper Palaeolithic on the Iberian Peninsula, the study reveals.