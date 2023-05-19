BENIDORM’S street cleaners and doormen are bracing themselves for an avalanche of Brits running amok on stag and hen do’s next year.

Recent data suggests that the resort could host a massive one in eight trips in mainland Europe, making it the top choice for pre-wedding celebrations.

Despite the loutish behaviour sometimes associated with such holidays, the anticipated booking boom is expected to bring a significant economic boost of around £40 million to local businesses.

Although Liverpool has long been the destination of choice for stag and hen parties, Benidorm’s appeal has skyrocketed in recent years.

Since 2018, trips to this sunny Spanish resort have increased by an impressive 700%.

Projections indicate that these numbers will actually double again in 2024 as groups are enticed by the affordability of the Costa Blanca destination amidst a cost-of-living crisis.

Matt Mavir, Managing Director of stag and hen organisers Last Night of Freedom, acknowledged the rising trend.

He noted that inquiries for 2024 have already exceeded expectations, with Benidorm emerging as the preferred destination for many groups.

Stunning by day, Benidorm becomes a haven of drunken shenanigans at night. Imagen de Harry Fabel en Pixabay

“Benidorm’s popularity continues to soar, and it looks like the resort is entering a new phase,” said Matt.

“Compared to other destinations in mainland Europe, Benidorm stands out as the top choice.

“We’re seeing a surge in demand, which we can only describe as a significant increase in stag and hen parties.

“This sector alone is estimated to contribute between £30-40 million annually to Benidorm’s economy.”

Matt emphasised that Benidorm has surpassed cities like Prague and Dublin to become part of what he calls the ‘holy trinity’ of preferred destinations, alongside Liverpool and Newcastle.

Collectively, these three cities account for more than half of all bookings made for 2024.

With that said, Newcastle currently holds the title for hosting the most stag and hen parties this coming weekend, with estimates exceeding 320 groups.

