TWO twin sisters aged 12 have died after falling out of a window at their flat in Oviedo (Asturias).
The minors fell from a fourth floor into the inner courtyard of the building where they lived with their parents.
They reportedly died on the spot.
Police are investigating the causes of the incident, without ruling out any hypothesis, including accidental death or suicide.
