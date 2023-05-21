A DRUNK driver has been arrested after crashing into a police station in Cerro Amate (Sevilla).

The 23-year-old was allegedly driving with his arm in a sling, surpassing four times the legal alcohol limit and under the influence of drugs.

He is said to have first hit a van, injuring the driver inside the vehicle.

After this incident, a Policia Nacional who was off-duty identified himself to the accused.

The young man is alleged to have attempted to flee the scene, but lost control of the vehicle again, crashing into a nearby police station.

He was quickly arrested by the agent in collaboration with local police officers that were inside the station.

The vehicle has been identified as his father’s car, which the arrested man is believed to have been driving without permission.

Officers detained him and took him to a police station.

