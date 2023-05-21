FAMILIES in need face a three-month wait before being granted access to a food bank in Alicante.

Local NGO Colonia Requena has sent a letter to the Ombudsman exposing the situation, for which it holds Alicante City Council responsible.

Deprived families have to get a certificate of vulnerability to be given resources from local food banks.

But the evaluation and processing of this crucial document by the municipal authorities is taking longer than it should.

Colonia Requena has said that this issue is affecting around 200 families in the north of the city alone.

Around 80,000 people in Alicante province are said to be in need of access to food banks.

