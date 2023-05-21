2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Playa del Ingles with pool garage - € 367,500

Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria 2 beds 1 baths € 367,500

One-story bungalow, located in the complex Santa Barbara in Playa del Inglés. Renovated. At the back there is a large terrace, with its custom furniture, barbecue, sink and a separate entrance. At the front there is another independent entrance and from there, there is an access to a spacious living room with air conditioning, a kitchen equipped with an induction hob, dishwasher, oven, microwave and a large black glass fridge. Besides there is a bathroom with shower, bidet, sink, window and skylight; a double bedroom with modern furniture and a second bedroom. The entire property is…