THE GUARDIA CIVIL has broken up an East European gang who stole over a €1 million of items in home break-ins across the Valencian Community and also in the Barcelona area.

The crew was a 15-strong family clan with Croat, Czech, Serb, and Bosnian nationals, who were arrested in Alcasser, Sangunto, Torrevieja, and Vinaros, with all bar one of them denied bail by a Lliria court.

MORNING RAID

The gang forced their way into properties by slipping front door mechanisms, or if that did not work, simply breaking down the door or smashing windows.

Their communications were well-organised by using walkie-talkies, or buying phone cards which they threw away as soon as they used them.

They kept changing their cars for each robbery as well as continuously switching addresses and areas where they were going to commit crimes.

The income from the stolen goods provided them with plenty to live on, and they booked hotel accommodation in robbery areas and used fake identity papers like driving licences.

Items recovered included jewellery and watches valued at €900,000- some of which had been taken from a prominent high profile football coach’s home.

Other stolen goods included bicycles, scooters, video consoles, catalysts, and quad bikes, which totalled up at over €150,000 in value.

€50,000 in cash was removed by the Guardia Civil, along with fake car number plates and bogus documents, in addition to five vehicles worth around €50,000.

READ MORE: