A FREE airport shuttle bus service has been announced in the Murcia region along with news that Corvera airport will get twice-weekly flights to Barcelona and Madrid at the end of the year.

The shuttle link will run during the high season between June and September and has been financed by a regional government grant of €75,000.

The bus will travel from Corvera airport to Cartagena and Murcia City with schedules still to be announced.

The summer season will see 76 weekly round-trip flights linking the Murcia region with 20 cities in seven countries.

Tickets meanwhile have gone on sale for new services to Barcelona and Madrid which will start in December.

The flights will be operated by Volotea on a twice-weekly basis and will run for at least 18 months backed by a €2.4 million regional government subsidy.

Volotea was founded 11 years ago by Murcia businessman, Carlos Muñoz, who said that launching the new routes ‘puts us on another level’.

He hoped to extend the number of flights to three per week and to maintain services beyond the 18 month contractual period.