A SQUATTER has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and stealing from her in Malaga.
The accused, a 26-year-old irregular migrant living as an okupa in Malaga city centre, is said to have followed the woman for over a kilometre.
He then allegedly started talking to the victim before grabbing her from the neck.
The woman ended up on the ground, where according to her testimony, she was sexually assaulted by the accused.
She further told the officers that the young man stole her phone and watch.
The alleged assailant has been arrested and taken to a detention centre for foreigners.
