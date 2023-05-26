This month brings flavour to the forefront in Valencia with unique dining experiences and an exciting new kitchen market concept. From fabulous cuisine and art installations to exhilarating outdoor adventures, here are some top things to do in Valencia this June.

Savour fine dining

A global gastronomy event touches down later this month, with this sun-kissed city welcoming the 50 Best Signature Sessions series from June 18 to 21. This miniseries is part of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 programme taking place throughout the city this June, providing a fabulous opportunity to sample the city’s finest cuisine.

Whether you’re looking for sumptuous seafood, all things pork or perhaps a taste of Viennese Steirereck’s famous beeswax-cooked char at Riff, tickets are selling out fast. Find yours here, with tasting menu prices starting at €175 per person.

Five international chefs will be visiting top restaurants in Valencia for a battle of flame and flavour. Together with Valencia’s top talent, including Ricard Camarena and Begoña Rodrigo of La Salita, these world-class chefs will compete and collaborate to find the perfect harmony between local produce, modern techniques and international inspiration.

Immerse yourself in art

The whole city is draped in the colours of Joaquin Sorolla’s famous light as inhabitants mourn and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Valencian artist’s death. We saw his statue during Fallas, the Origins exhibition at Bellas Artes, now it’s time for the immersive experience with the La Marina’s sparkling new Sorolla exhibition: The New Dimension.

Open from June 16, step into a world of seascapes and sunshine, thanks to 360-degree projections and a 1,000m2 screen displaying our favourite Joaquin Sorolla paintings. This will be the first interactive exhibition on the painter’s life and an impressive display of the latest advances in audiovisual technologies and virtual reality.

For fans of Sorolla, this event comes as part of a fascinating year of art for the city, with seven spectacular exhibitions popping up to celebrate the centenary of his death. Visiting hours are between 10am and 8pm, with tickets to reserve your 90-minute session available here.

Go to market

A new gastronomical project comes to Cabanyal with an exciting new food market. Situated beside the entrance archway to vibrant Cabanyal, Mercader arrives courtesy of the group behind the current food truck favourite – Mercabanyal.

Primed to be the new perfect pick after a day on the beach, Mercader opened on May 26 in the old factory building, Tonelería Soler, a 20th-century space at the end of Avenida Blasco Ibáñez. With several distinct spaces connected by a sun-splashed garden, Mercader follows its ever-popular predecessor in promoting the friendly feel of Valencia food markets.

Situated beside the old El Águila factory, it should come as no surprise that the local beer will join the new team, alongside many Valencian chefs who are adapting their culinary concepts to fit the exciting new space. Expect to see a tantalising mix of unique cuisines, from grilled meats to hand-crafted local delicacies.

Try ziplining

Ever wanted to try Europe’s longest zip line?

Your journey just got much shorter, with Cuenca’s new double zip line doubling the current record. At 445 metres long and top speeds reaching 80km/h, this is the first stage of Cuenca’s bold plan to create the largest adventure park in Europe.

This exhilarating line whisks you over the city’s dramatic gorge, with the river glinting some 120 metres below. A double line makes it easy to enjoy this adrenaline-pumping flight with a friend, while a long list of fabulous attractions in Cuenca’s historic Old Town offers the perfect excuse to call it a weekend trip.

Open from 11 am to 5 pm until July, then 10:30am to 5pm from July through September, the 10-minute adventure will set you back 25 euros per person. You can reserve your place and find all weight and height restrictions here.

Don’t miss: Have you found the best burger in the city? Head to Vicio, a culinary concept created by Masterchef winner Aleix Puig and Oriol de Pablo.

Date for the diary: The Davis Cup returns to Valencia on September 12, with tickets still available to see the tennis stars in action. Did you know?: The Serranos Towers were once used to safeguard artworks from Madrid’s Prado Museum during the civil war.

Sarah Gordon relocated to Valencia city from London, where she was the online Travel Editor for the Mail and Commercial Travel Editor for the Telegraph. She is now Editor at Valencia.Style a travel resource for the best experiences in the Valencian Community