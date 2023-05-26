LIKE London buses, as the saying goes, you wait ages for one to arrive then three turn up at the same time.

That’s the case with a hat trick of new restaurants opening in Mallorca over the last month.

The first is Leo’s Grill, in Portals, run by German expat Daniel and his Swedish partner Nathalie Martinsson.

The pair, who have had the Harbour Grill restaurant in Port Adriano for 12 years, jumped in to open stylish Leo’s in second line Port Portals last month.

The hip joint, full of cool paintings and big on seductive lighting, is a must visit for foodies this Easter.

As well as cooking a good range of meats cooked on a Southbend grill at 800 degrees, there are plenty of vegetarian options.

Another stylish spot is the totally renovated Vida restaurant in Palma port, which has managed to snare one of the true culinary talents on the island.

STYLISH: Vida

Chef Pablo David has done his time around Spain, in particular, as the right hand man of Martin Berasategui in San Sebastian for ten years.

“We worked elbow to elbow together, often appearing on TV,” he told the Olive Press. “Martin is a genius and taught me so much.

“I hope to really lay out what I have learnt here at Vida in Mallorca.”

In particular, his steak tartare was splendid, while his burrata salad on a bed of rocket was delicious.

Chef Pablo David

There is a chilled, relaxed feel about the place and the tropical style wood interior and excellent music is conducive for fun.

“We are trying to create a concept of sharing and a laid-back, friendly vibe,” explains marketing boss Ben Henderson, who works for the Umami group that owns Vida. “We have gone for a rainforest Amazon look with tables made in Germany shaped as trees.”

Upstairs the team from Umami have also just opened their brand new Tree House restaurant that has fantastic views across the marina and into Palma old town.

Friendly welcome at Tree House

Previously 49 Steps, it is a superb open plan terrace, focussing on a light sushi menu with a few extra hot dishes.

There are DJs from 8pm and you can eat until 11pm. Enjoy the groovy vibes.