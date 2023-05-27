GIANT brochettes of beef, wild turbot and exquisite canapes marked the opening of one of the most exciting new restaurants in Sotogrande for years.

Hundreds of high society guests were treated to a night of entertainment and glamour at the launch of MARXA Chiringuito.

The vibrant party, attended by local dignitaries and artists, perfectly captured the essence of the new restaurant at five star SO/Sotogrande hotel.

As the sun set over the upmarket Costa del Sol resort, guests were treated with trays of delicacies, including a delicious gazpacho made of grilled tomatoes and a refreshing tapa of melon with ham.

The gazpacho made with grilled tomatos was delicious

Meanwhile, tasty snacks of aubergine, mushrooms, cauliflower, pepper and tomatoes were the perfect vegetarian option.

Meat lovers were spoilt for choice with a range of grilled chorizo, tender pork and beautifully presented brochettes of beef.

Mushroom tapas

The grilled chorizo tapas were well received

The very fine brochettas

“We have an impressive five-metre-long-grill, which is excellent,” explained Executive Chef Leandro Caballero.

“We will be focusing on all kinds of things, in particular local fish. I would recommend a fantastic wild turbot for two people. And of course, we have meat of the best quality such as Argentinian Angus beef.”

The food was accompanied by a brilliant wine selection, including Monteabellon Verdejo, a fruity white from the Rueda, while guests had unlimited glasses of Gran Juve & Camps cava.

local fish will be served over the summer

Leandro (left), originally from Cordoba, has been at the hotel for seven years

Homemade sangria and caipirinhas were also well received.

People had a good time

The event was also a chance for well-known local artists to show their talent.

Graffiti artist D.Darko, who has had his work displayed in Madrid, Venice and Berlin, spent all night spontaneously painting a three-metre giraffe sculpture.

“He is one of the best graffiti artists,” said Marta Bernad, artist and director of ‘Al Aire Libre’, a company that manages artists and projects around Spain.

Darko is one of the best grafitti artists in Spain

Marta is full of creativity

Make-up artist Cris Bueno was also giving the party her personal, different touch.

Cris and her assistant Rosa

“I am the creator of ‘Alouest’, which in French means that you live in your own world and that you behave in a different way. I did not want to do what every other make-up artist does, so I started my own creative project in which I ask people to be themselves and to do what they really want,” Bueno said.

The three artists coloured the event with their energy and personality, which combined with the ABBA songs played by the two DJs and the gorgeous mountain and sea views.

Those wanting to enjoy a magical night at MARXA Chiringuito will be able to do so very soon.

“Our official opening is on June 1,” assistant manager Catalina Cueto told the Olive Press.