A YOUNG troublemaker accused of making death threats to his neighbours was arrested in Esporles (Mallorca) last week.

The 27-year-old man is said to have insulted and made constant threats to fellow locals in the Balearic municipality.

A court has decided to impose a restraining order of one kilometre from his own town.

“He kept uttering all kinds of insults and making death threats to neighbours. He also pretended he was going to hit them when driving his car,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The officer insisted: “He is a very difficult person, even at home. His parents met with us and other local authorities to find a solution as his behaviour was unbearable. It seems that his problems are caused by continuous drug use.”

