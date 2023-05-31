ONE of America’s best-known retired politicians, Hilary Clinton, met with Spain’s King Felipe on Wednesday at the Palacio de la Zarzuela.

The former US First Lady and Secretary of State was received by the King with great affection in the palace’s Audience Hall.

“Hello your majesty! Very happy to see you,“ proclaimed 75-year-old Clinton, who these days co-authors successful books with her daughter Chelsea.

She was accompanied by the US ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynosa, and all three then went to the monarch’s office for private talks.

Clinton’s visit to Spain began on Tuesday when she met Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Moncloa Palace.

Her Wednesday schedule includes a meal at the US Embassy which will be attended by Spain’s Defence Minister, Margarita Robles.

After meeting with Clinton, King Felipe then received the NASA administrator, Bill Nelson.

KING AND NELSON(Cordon Press image)

Nelson is in the country to sign an agreement which sees Spain join the Artemis programme that promotes cooperation between countries for a manned return to the Moon and preparing to travel to Mars.