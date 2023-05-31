WORLD-renowned campaigner Tony Juniper will be the keynote speaker at a June conference on building sustainably in Gibraltar.

The former WWF UK executive director and current chair of the UK government agency Natural England will head an impressive list of speakers that will share their knowledge on June 9.

Juniper will talk about ‘the intersection of sustainability and the built environment’ at Aspire Gibraltar, the government said in a statement.

Construction professionals, policymakers, researchers and sustainability fans will be welcome at the conference.

Juniper’s career has spanned 35 years during which he has headed major organisations, created global campaigns, written books and advised politicians at the highest level.

Starting off as an ornithologist, he joined Friends of the Earth ending becoming its Executive Director.

He then advised the Prince of Wales, was president of the Royal Society of Wildlife Trusts and became a Fellow with the Cambridge University Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

During this time he advised many companies on how they could become more sustainable.

His books include What has Nature ever done for us? and Harmony, co-authored with The Prince of Wales.

Thanks to his environmental campaigning he has received multiple awards, including the Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2017 for his work with conservation.

Juniper frequently appears on TV and radio and often speaks at summits on the environment.

Other top speakers at Aspire Gibraltar include Catriona Brady from the World Green Building Council, Julie Godefroy from CIBSE, Thomas Auer from Transsolar.

Baroness Lindsay Northover from the House of Lords All-Party Parliamentary Groups on the Environment will also join them on the podium.

“Attendees at Aspire Gibraltar can expect to gain valuable knowledge on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sustainable building practices,” the government said in a statement.

The Department of the Environment and Climate Change wants to highlight ‘the vital role’ sustainable building can play to fight climate change.

