A 33-YEAR-OLD Valencia man has been jailed after being accused of murdering his ex-partner who was pregnant with twins.

The man named as Jaime R.N. was refused bail on Wednesday after appearing before a court in the Basque Country city of Vitoria.

His girlfriend, Maialen Mazon, aged 32, had travelled to stay at a Vitoria hotel with the couple’s three-year-old daughter Aitana.

The family had lived in Burriana but Maialen had had enough of being with her partner and moved away.

She also got a restraining order that prevented Jaime R.N. from approaching her, but in January, the couple registered under a false name at the same hotel and despite the breach, Maialen told police at the time that she did not ‘feel in danger’.

Last Sunday, Jaime R:N: went to Vitoria to see Maialen and allegedly killied her at the hotel, but police have not disclosed how she died.

Her body was found by relatives when they went to check on her since she was due to have a meal with them.

They also discovered her daughter Aitana who was unharmed.

Jaime R.N. booked a taxi to take him home to the Valencian Community but it was intercepted by a Guardia Civil patrol at the AP-68 toll booth in Alagon, Zaragoza province.