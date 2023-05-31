A 14-YEAR-OLD believed to have lived for years among rubbish and diseased dogs has been rescued in Estepona.

He lived with his grandmother and father, who has been arrested, in a flat that was full of garbage bags.

It has been reported that the minor had to sleep on top of a piece of furniture, as this was the only spot that was not covered in rubbish.

Police attended the flat after a neighbour alerted them of the situation.

The teenager allegedly told the officers that suddenly, one day, his dad started to bring home rubbish bags he found in the street.

Agents believe it is likely the minor has been living under these deplorable unsanitary conditions for at least five years.

The accumulated trash has been reported to be over a metre high in some parts of the property.

There were also over 20 dogs in the flat, some of them with serious infectious diseases.

The animals were not taken out for regular walks, so their waste was allegedly accumulated with the rubbish bags.

It is further believed that the house had been with no electricity or water for a long time.

The 14-year-old has been taken to a children’s refuge centre, where he is now getting professional help.

The dogs were also rescued and took to an animal shelter, where they are currently being treated.

The teen’s father is accused of parenting-related offences as well as animal abuse.

