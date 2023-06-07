THE body of a woman who disappeared almost 10 years ago in Torremolinos was found yesterday (Tuesday June 7) at the flat where she used to live.

The corpse of Sibora Gagani, who was 22 at the time she went missing, has been discovered hidden in the walls of the flat where she lived with her partner Marco.

Marco, 45, from Nettuno (Italy), allegedly confessed to police officers that he killed Gagani and left her body within their flat.

The Italian was arrested last month accused of murdering his 28-year-old ex Paula, also in Torremolinos.

The Spanish media has identified the alleged murderer as Marco R.

But it can safely be said that his full name is Marco Gaio Romeo, as published by the Italian press.

After a search that has lasted weeks, police have been able to find Gagani’s body using X-Ray technology.

Police were able to find the body using a new X-Ray technology

Gagani and Marco had moved together to Spain in 2009 but in 2013, she is said to have ended the relationship and returned to Italy.

However, she is believed to have gone back to Torremolinos in 2014 to give it another try.

But she was reported missing that summer, a few months after returning to Spain.

Marco, who was the last person to have contact with her, told Gagani’s family she had left without notice and that he did not know where she was.

Policia Nacional started an investigation in collaboration with the Italian police but Gagani was never found.

Now, nine years later, Gagani’s tragic death has been confirmed.

Marco will be remanded in custody until a trial takes place.

It has been reported he also has two complaints for gender-based violence filed by two different former partners, including a restraining order.

