AFTER a recent outbreak of salmonella sent a few people to hospital in Gibraltar, health chiefs there have put forward some tips to stop people getting ill.

Public Health Gibraltar and the Environmental Agency came up with the advice to prevent food poisoning which they called ‘an unpleasant but self-limiting illness’.

Although for many it will just result in tummy aches and vomiting, ‘for some it can be more serious’, the government agencies said in a statement.

And with summer fast approaching when families tend to get together at barbecues or family dinners on the beach, the tips could not come at a better time.

Egg Safety

o Store your eggs in the refrigerator

o Cook your eggs until the yolk is firm

o Do not eat raw or undercooked eggs

o If you are preparing hardboiled eggs, then cook them for at least 10 minutes

o Avoid eating scrambled eggs if they are runny

o Cook your fried eggs until the white is set and the yolk is cooked to your liking

o Avoid eating cracked or dirty eggs

o Wash your hand thoroughly after preparing eggs

BBQ’s

o Thaw frozen meatin the refrigerator or under cold water. Itis important notto allow meat to thaw at room temperature

o Ensure that meat and poultry are cooked to the correct internal temperature. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature

o Do not leave cooked food at room temperature for over 2 hours. Discard any food

that has been left at room temperature for over this period of time.

o Clean and sanitize your grill every time you use it

Cross Contamination

o Keep raw meat, poultry and eggs separate from other foods

o Use a separate cutting board and utensils for raw meat, poultry and eggs

o Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water before and after handling food

Temperature control

o The best way to store foods is in the refrigerator at 5°C or below or in the freezer at -18°C or below.

o Thaw food in the refrigerator or under cold running water

o The best way to store hot food, is either in a hot box at 63°C or above, or in a chafing dish at 70°C or above.

Finally, the government asked that people who do get diarrhoea or vomiting symptoms stay away from swimming pools because they could help spread the infection.

“People experiencing severe or prolonged vomiting or diarrhoea, should contact a 111 for advice,” Public Health Director Helen Carter said.

“Vomiting and diarrhoea can have a serious risk of dehydration in the summer especially in the very young and the elderly.”

ALSO READ: