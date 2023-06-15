3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Roda de Bara with pool - € 210,000

Roda de Barà, Tarragona 3 beds 2 baths € 210,000

We present this beautiful semi-detached house of 135 m², located in a complex of 35 semi-detached houses with a communal pool. The house is located in the quiet urbanization of Roda de Bara (Tarragona). A few meters from the Roc de Sant Gaieta. Built in 2005, this house is one of the largest in the promotion. The house is a few meters from the beach, also very close to supermarkets known as lidl, Aldi. It is a perfect home for the family that is looking for a quiet area, or a second residence to be close to the sea… See full property details