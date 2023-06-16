A WOMAN has been accused of punching a man on the face as part of a homophobic assault in Palma de Mallorca.

The assailant allegedly approached the victim and started screaming at him as well as uttering homophobic insults.

The woman is further said to have called him a ‘mechanical monster’.

She then allegedly spat at him, pushed him and punched his face.

The victim reprimanded the aggressor for her behaviour, after which she raised her fist threatening to hit him again.

He then separated from her, preventing a new attack, calling police thereafter.

Policia Nacional arrested the woman after investigating the incident.

