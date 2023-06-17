ART galore with creative workshops for children at the Picasso Museum in Malaga this summer.

The Museo Picasso Málaga (MPM) has opened the registration period for its traditional summer workshops for children aged four to 12.

This summer’s workshop will have a focus on three-dimensionality and the human body through sculpture art.

The workshop is aptly named ‘In three dimensions’ and will revolve around the sculptural work of Pablo Picasso shown in the exhibition ‘Picasso the sculptor. Matter and Body’ and the Permanent Collection.

The creative workshops will give budding artists the chance to learn traditional sculpture techniques in addition to other sculpture art using experimental materials – from ceramics to assemblage.

Picasso’s own sculptural production, sixty-one sculptural pieces made between 1909 and 1964, is distinguished by innovation and the use of unorthodox techniques and materials, often employing in his works many of the materials available to him: wood, bronze, iron, cement, steel and plaster.

To explore this facet of the artist, young artists can participate in these week-long workshops which will run from June 26 to July 21 from 10am to 2pm.

Registration, which includes all the artistic materials needed for the workshop, can be made through the museum’s website and places are limited.

The price is €100 per child and includes a visit to the museum, with a 15% discount for two or more siblings.

