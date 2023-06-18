A YOUNG man accused of murdering his 89-year-old great aunt has been arrested in Bilbao (Basque Country).
The 28-year-old reportedly walked to a police patrol and said he had stabbed a family member at her apartment.
A number of officers and medical staff went to the flat.
They found the elderly woman dead and with wounds caused by a blade.
The man, who is believed to have a mental health condition, has been arrested.
