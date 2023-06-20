ENERGY company Iberdrola has obtained approval to build three new solar farms in Villena (Alicante province), Ayora and Cofrentes (Valencia province).

The three locations had already satisfied environmental impact tests and will annually generate a total of 450 megawatts of power with an investment of €280 million.

Iberdrola says they will generate clean energy to supply approximately 225,000 homes per year and reduce the emission into the atmosphere of more than 135,000 tons of CO2.



The construction of the three farms will involve the hiring of more than 1,550 people.



The most advanced project is that of Alhorines at Villena, which also already has the administrative authorisation of construction and is waiting to have the corresponding municipal building license to begin the works.



Iberdrola is also continuing with processing authorisation for two other photovoltaic plants in Alicante province at Biar and Alcoy..



With these new projects, the company says it is reinforcing its commitment to the Valencian Community, where it manages more than 4,800 MW of renewable and sustainable energy, including the hydroelectric use of Cortes-La Muela, which houses the largest pumping station in Europe.



Iberdrola has fully integrated into its strategy the conservation of the biological biodiversity of ecosystems and will apply environmental conservation measures of the different projects approved in the Valencian Community with a specific design according to the particularities of each one.



It is planned to maintain the natural vegetation so that it can be used as pasture for sheep, establish natural corridors for the existing fauna that allow improving the integration of the facilities with the environment, and the creation of water points for birds and for reproduction of amphibians inside the plants.



In order to protect the fauna, perches for nocturnal raptors will be installed in the fences of all installations and monitoring of birds in the area will be carried out to contribute to their conservation.



In addition, it has been proposed the creation of a wildlife reserve on land owned by Iberdrola covering an area of more than 50 hectares, for the conservation of species.



Measures will also be developed to promote the presence of pollinating insects in the environment through the planting of aromatics and the installation of hives, whose exploitation will be carried out with companies from the Valencian Community.