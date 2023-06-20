THE Instagram pouters and influencers of one Marbella beach bar met their match when true social media royalty showed up.

The iconic ‘Dude with sign’ caused a storm when he raised up his trademark piece of cardboard at the Playa Padre chiringuito on Sunday evening.

American influencer Seth Phillips, better known as @dudewithsign – or ‘the sign guy’ – held up a sign that read: ‘No meetings on Mondays until 12pm.’

Although counter to expectations, he did not post his appearance in Spain’s most boujee city to his own eight million Instagram followers.

Phillips found fame among the social media generation in 2019 for holding up signs that parodied the usual protest placards with fairly inane if astute phrases that everyone could identify with.

Some of his most iconic sign messages include ‘That meeting could have been an email’ and ‘Your dog doesn’t need a social media profile.’

