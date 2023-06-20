A YOUNG woman who lived with her mum in Spain’s Malaga called the police while a burglar was in her home emptying out her drawers to find something of value to steal.

At one point, the man even came into her bedroom and she pretended to be asleep as he rummaged through her belongings.

The incident occurred at just past 2am on June 15 when the 20-year-old called the local police for help after hearing that someone else was in the house.

Throughout the burglary, the young woman kept whispering to the 092 control room that tried to comfort her.

A nearby local police unit was soon on the scene and came to the door of the home, finding it ajar without any signs of forced entry.

The officers then went into the flat where they came across the mother of the caller who appeared nervous when she learned what was happening, according to the police statement.

Her daughter then came out of another room and tried to comfort her, thereby ending the call.

The police officers then went into the sitting room where the suspected thief was hiding in the darkness.

He hit one of the officers with an object and then poked his head out of an open window to try to jump eight metres to the ground.

But the other policeman held him by the leg so he could not escape, struggling with him until a second unit arrived on the scene.

The suspect did not give up though, continuing to struggle with the police officers, threatening to throw a chair at them and kicking out until he was finally arrested.

After they took him away, the other officers inspected the home to find that the contents of the cupboards and drawers were strewn across the floor.

They also found a clothes dryer outside the home which they believe the suspect used to climb into the flat through a window.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested man had over 30 different crimes to his name for burglary and robbery.

