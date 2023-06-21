SPAIN’S restaurants held their heads high in Tuesday’s ‘Best Restaurants in the World Awards 2023’ staged at Valencia’s Les Arts Opera House.

The ceremony honoured the pinnacle of gastronomic talent from 24 countries across five continents, with three out of the top four coming from Spain.

But it was Central in Peru’s capital of Lima that was named the best restaurant in the world by 1,080 restaurant industry experts.

It edged out Barcelona’s Disfrutar, Madrid’s Diverxo, and Axtondo’s Asador Etxeberri, with Disfrutar’s second-placed standing winning them the best restaurant in Europe award.

Further down the list, Quique Dacosta in Denia came 20th and Mugaritz in San Sebastian was 31st.

Spanish restaurants had a strong showing further down the list, including the first appearance of Valencia’s Restaurante Ricard Camarina at 96 and the return of chef Albert Adria’s Engima in Barcelona at number 82.

Total perfection was achieved by chef Antoni Luis Arduiz who received the Icon Award for his lifetime of work at San Sebastian’s Mugaritz and Madrid’s Diverxo.

Diverxo’s in-house sommelier Miguel Angel Millan also took home the prize for Best Sommelier in the World.

