FAR-right fascist Kris Kearney, who was extradited from Spain to face terror charges in the UK, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in jail.

He was found guilty on two counts of disseminating terrorist publications after he shared inflammatory material on the Telegram messaging app.

He will also need to spend two years on extended licence where he will be monitored after he is released to ensure that he sticks to the straight and narrow.

The known far-right activist, who had the nickname ‘Charlie Big Potatoes’, admitted two counts of disseminating terrorist material in the Old Bailey.

The charges relate to two Telegram posts on January 23 and March 8 2021, which included the manifestos of Christchurch mosque killer Brenton Tarrant and Norwegian mass-murder Anders Breivik.

Kearney, 39, pleaded guilty to both counts but denied that he shared the videos with the intention of spreading terrorist propaganda.

Kearney had close links to Marbella and the Costa Blanca, and was extradited from Spain to the UK after the Spanish High Court and the Cabinet gave their approval.

UK police said that Kearney was publishing content ‘predominantly aimed at building up hostility against non-white people and encouraging direct violent action against them, as part of an ideology of white supremacy’.

READ MORE: