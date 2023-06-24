THE VALENCIAN tourist department has given a €50,000 grant to boost tourism in the Vall d’Ebo area of Alicante province that was ravaged by wildfires last summer.

The blaze caused by a lightning strike devastated over 12,000 hectares of land in the Marina Alta and Comtat mountains.

The money will be given to the Marina Alta Regional Association to set up a campaign to highlight tourist offerings in the area and set up new attractions.

Tourist and heritage maps will be produced as well as leaflets and promotional items for fairs and events to boost visitor numbers.

A programme of free trips will include urban walks through towns and villages affected by last year’s fire in addition to museum visits, and tours of mills and cavers.

Guided tours for hikers in the area’s natural environment will also be promoted in a drive to push ecotourism.

READ MORE: