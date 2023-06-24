BENIDORM will spend €3.8 million over the next two years on a project called ‘Green and Water’ with 15 initiatives aimed to increase green areas around the city.

The European Union’s Next Generation fund will pump in €3 million to help what Benidorm mayor Toni Perez described as ‘a renaturalisation project to continue making Benidorm a more resilient city against the effects of climate change’.

“It is a great project to transform the city and has been endorsed by the Biodiversity Foundation,” added Perez.

Large parks and urban green spaces such as El Moralet and Sequia Mare will be linked by green corridors to create a large ‘Green Belt’.

Other proposals include the creation of microparks, increasing the number of trees on streets, and planting green roofs on municipal buildings.

The project also includes creating a vertical garden at Benidorm City Hall and increasing vegetation in school yards, social centres and other public buildings.

One of the major investments will see the increased use of recycled water to irrigate public areas as well as a hook up to urbanisations and private properties.

It’s also planned to install fixed towers to boost collection of reclaimed water in forest areas of the municipality, which will be complemented by an automated fire detection network.

An oasis-lodge will be set up on a municipal plot as a home to different types of trees which will then be transplanted to different parts of the city.