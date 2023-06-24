A YOUNG Brit on holiday in Ibiza has died after tragically falling from the third floor of his San Antonio hotel room in Spain’s Ibiza.

Police said they were investigating ‘all lines of inquiry’ after sources said he had been in his room with a friend of unknown nationality.

Ibiza’s emergency services said that although paramedics tried to resuscitate the man at just past 11am on Friday morning, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old was staying at the Hotel Levant in the popular party town of San Antonio.

A Guardia Civil spokesman confirmed the death and investigation.

“A 22-year-old British man has died this morning after falling from the third floor of a hotel in San Antonio,” the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

“The incident is still being investigated.”

Sources said they had found drugs in the room where the man was staying.

Authorities thought at first that the man might be a victim of the balconing craze that has been the cause of a number of recent young holidaymaker deaths.

It involves young people jumping from a few floors up into pools.

But this man landed in a road between the entrance of the hotel and a tattoo parlour.

Police officers cordoned off the area and covered his body with sheeting as they carried out their investigation.

The Hotel Levant is part of the Azuline group described by travel websites as ‘a perfect pick for a fun holiday in Ibiza’.

It is a budget hotel with a terrace pool just 200 metres from San Antonio beach.

ALSO READ: