ANDALUCIA’S 800km of sun-drenched coastline is home to some of Spain’s most spectacular beaches.

From Almeria’s Cabo de Gata to the Costa de la Luz in Cadiz, Andalucia offers a fantastic selection of beaches and its crystal-clear waters makes Spain’s southern coast the perfect destination for water sport lovers.

The top water sports to enjoy in Andalucia include kite-surfing, diving, boating, canoeing, windsurfing, parasailing, water-skiing, kayaking, snorkelling, jet skiing and paddleboarding.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced water sports enthusiast, here is The Olive Press’ list of some of the best beaches in Andalucia to enjoy a refreshing alternative on hot summer days.

Valdevaqueros Beach (Tarifa)

Located about 12km from Tarifa is Playa de Valdevaqueros otherwise known as the Kite surfing beach. Its constant winds and fine sandy beach make it a perfect place to glide over the waves. In addition, Valdevaqueros has several schools and shops specialising in water sports.

Zahara de los Atunes Beach, (Cadiz)

Zahara is a beautiful gem and an excellent example of Cadiz coast, famous for its natural beauty and crystal clear waters. It is an ideal place for surfing and paddle surfing, especially for those looking for a quieter and more relaxed atmosphere. Its gentle and constant waves make it a perfect choice for beginners and intermediate surfers.

La Fontanilla Beach, Marbella (Malaga)

In the glitzy town of Marbella, La Fontanilla Beach is a popular choice for water sports. This beach offers optimal conditions for surfing, paddle surfing and water skiing. In addition, Marbella’s proximity to other popular tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol makes it a convenient choice for water sports enthusiasts who also wish to enjoy a lively nightlife.

El Palmar Beach, Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz)

Playa de El Palmar is another gem for water sport lovers on the Costa de la Luz. Its long golden sandy beaches and crystal clear waters make it an ideal spot for surfing and bodyboarding. Surfers of all levels can enjoy its gentle and constant waves. In addition, the beach has surf schools and offers equipment rental.

La Herradura Beach (Granada)

Located in the province of Granada, La Herradura Beach is a privileged place for diving. Its clear waters are home to a rich marine life, including coral reefs and diverse species of fish. In addition to diving, you can enjoy snorkelling, kayaking, and paddle surfing. There are several dive centres in the area too, which offer courses and excursions for all levels and experience.

