SUNDAY afternoon beachgoers in Marbella had to wait for their sunshine fix when the A-7 main road through Marbella was closed as two horses galloped along it.
The duo – which had escaped from a nearby paddock and made their way onto the A-7 dual carriageway – had a narrow escape as they ran across lanes on both sides of the carriageway, with motorists dodging the animals.
Local Police spotted the danger and halted traffic in both directions a little after 1pm, a time when many families head for the beaches.
A colleague trained in horse handling rushed to the scene, and helped shepherd the animals safely up a slip road.
The Guardia Civil is now investigating the incident.
Although a rare event, it is not as unusual as the time road users had to dodge a hippo on a Spanish road.
The creature had escaped from a circus in Roquetas del Mar (Almeria) back in 2019 and made its way to a busy roundabout where it started chomping on grass before running away startled.
It was safely captured by circus staff