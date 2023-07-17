GIBRALTAR’S deputy leader had a high level virtual meeting with a UK minister to prepare for a possible hard Brexit as polls put the right wing on course for victory.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gibraltar Joseph Garcia had a video call with the UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty on EU treaty talks this week.

Latest polls placed the Partido Popular within touching distance of returning to office but with the need for a coalition with the Vox far-right party.

The predictions do not bode well for Gibraltar’s EU treaty talks, that were already difficult with the leftists.

Polls show Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his PSOE party have no chance of winning the election, even in coalition with the leftist alliance Sumar.

That is why Garcia and Docherty have stepped up talks and preparations for ‘No Negotiated Outcome’.

It would mean Gibraltar would be the only place in the UK not to get a future deal for the way it reacts with the EU, making it in effect as foreign as Morocco.

“The UK and Gibraltar Governments remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union,” Garcia said.

“This will help secure future prosperity for both Gibraltar and the surrounding region.

The elections on July 23 might not even hold the final piece to the jigsaw as the Spanish government will have to then formulate its own strategy on Gibraltar once it forms.

But analysts believe this will represent a much more intense and urgent desire to seize the Rock from talks with the UK at forthcoming meetings.

READ MORE: