Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Madrid to Barcelona via Valencia and Pamplona

THIS WEEK

Barcelona Guitar BCN Music Festival (ends June 29). In the last two weeks of Guitar BCN, first-rate artists like Andres Suarez, Bob Dylan, India Martinez and Steve Hackett will grace the stages.

Barcelona: Picasso’s Will – The Ceramics that Inspired the Artist (June 21 – September 17). In an untold story of Picasso, the Barcelona Design Museum will showcase a collection of ceramics which inspired the artist. Jacqueline Picasso donated the 16 pieces in honour of Picasso’s wish that the ceramics be displayed in a major museum. This is an unprecedented opportunity to see Picasso’s own vision of his work as a continuation of the Spanish ceramic tradition.

Madrid: Horse racing by night at the Hipódromo racecourse (June 22 – 10 August, Thursday and Saturday evenings). In the unbeatable atmosphere of the Hipódromo racecourse, this exciting event is a Madrid must-see. Spectators watch thoroughbreds race through the night. The event also offers a variety of gastronomic wonders from Michelin star Mediterranean to Japanese cuisines, as well as quicker food-truck options.

Madrid: LGBTQ+ Pride Festival and Demonstration (until July 2). Orgullo Gay de Madrid is the annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival hosted in the Chueca neighbourhood in the centre of Madrid. The largest Pride celebration in Europe once again fills the streets with colour. On the first Saturday of July, a march runs through one of the main roads of the city, from Atocha to Colón, to urge tolerance and equality.

Madrid: Nights at the Botanical Gardens (Fridays and Saturdays, until July 30). Is there any better combination than music and nature? Strolling through the picturesque Royal Botanical Gardens located in the city centre, people of all ages will be able to listen to music by timeless composers, from Dvo?ák to Beethoven, played live by the first-rate musicians of the Reina Sofía School of Music. The ethereal stroll takes place during times when the garden is usually closed to the public and makes three stops in the Rose Garden, the Plane Tree Square and the Chestnut Tree Square.



Valencia International Youth Film Festival (28 June – 30 June). Featuring those bold few filmmakers under age 35, go see the next generation of cinema with fresh pieces from all over the world. From Turkey to Thailand and the Netherlands to Nigeria, these young filmmakers, like their films, are ones to watch.

COMING UP

Vitoria-Gasteiz Jazz Festival (July 3-9). Maria Schneider, Kandace Spring and Yamandú Costa are among the cool cat artists playing at this long running, much respected get together, one hour south of Bilbao in the capital of the Basques.

Brihuega Lavender Festival (July 14 & 15). The fact you can opt for the tickets, champagne and ice bucket option at this event 90 km from Madrid in the province of Guadalajara says it all. Taburete and Victor Manuel perform on consecutive nights. But who cares what the music is – you get lie in a lavender field on a summer’s evening drinking champagne for goodness sakes!

Pamplona Running of the Bulls (Fiesta de San Fermín) (July 6-15). The running of the bulls (enserro) takes place early each morning of the ‘festival’. Six bulls stampede through the streets, and people run in front of the bulls. The whole thing lasts about three minutes and ends at the Pamplona Arena.

Cartagena: La Mar de Músicas 2023 (July 14-22) Winner of the Ondas Prize for best festival in Spain in 2019, the Murcia festival summons artists from as far as Brazil and Japan for a celebration of world music – although there’s a special nod this year to Canada.