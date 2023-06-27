ELCHE council wants their two SAMU ambulances to be based all year in the city rather than one of them going to Santa Pola between July and September.

Elche’s health councillor, Inma Mora, says that Santa Pola needs the cover but it should not be at the expense of anybody else and has demanded two ambulances remain in the city next summer.

Santa Pola has consistently argued for better ambulance coverage throughout the year, but in recent times the regional health ministry has given them just a three-month dedicated summer service when the tourist population rises.

“If population changes in Santa Pola demand an ambulance, then the ministry should provide a service but not at the expense of Elche,” Mora demanded.

Inma Mora said the two SAMU bases at the city’s El Pla and Altabix health centres serve not just for Elche but for towns such as Crevillente, Aspe, and Hondon de las Nieves, with a total population of almost 400,000 people.

“Political decisions have been diminishing our health systems in recent years and producing real headaches because of the intolerable situation,” said Mora.

The newly-elected Partido Popular health councillor added that the incoming PP Valencian president, Carlos Mazon, was aware of the ambulance situation and hoped for action when he takes office.