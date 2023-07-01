THE HOSBEC hoteliers association has predicted that summer season hotel stays across the Valencian Community will be higher than last year.

The Benidorm-based group says that reservations in the region have already reached 80% for July and are close to 90% for August.

Hosbec said in a statement that all destinations will exceed 2022 figures helped by the fact it will be the first summer to be totally free of any pandemic restrictions.

At the moment, it says that compared to 2019, July’s hotel reservations are slightly down by 1.2% but that the rest of the summer shows ‘positive data and slight growth’.

It also suggests that July’s numbers are being affected by school exams being held in the early part of the month which impacts on family tourism and that there’s an element of people not booking until after the general election on July 23.

Hosbec president, Fede Fuster, said: “It could be entirely possible that July figures will rise once people know whether or not they will be required to perform polling station duties.”

Four star ‘superior’ hotels in Benidorm are already been snapped up this month, with 84% already booked up, while the rest of Valencian Community destinations vary between 70% and 80%.

Average rates per room exceed €200 in Valencia province, €188 on the Costa Blanca, and €160 in Benidorm.

