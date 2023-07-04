A LOVE HUG robber wanted by over 20 courts across Spain has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Alicante.

The 25-year-old Romanian national was part of a travelling robbery gang and she specialised in street love hug assaults.

Female love huggers target mainly elderly people or tourists to ask for information and then put them in a bear hug as a way of showing their appreciation while ripping off watches and jewellery or pinching a wallet or purse.

Victims are often thrown to the ground and the hugger makes a fast getaway with an accomplice waiting nearby to drive her off to safety.

The highly-travelled Romanian was wanted in courts at Jerez de la Frontera, Oviedo, Antequera, Arona, Cartagena, Valladolid, Velez-Malaga, Estepona, Sevilla, Algeciras, Benidorm, Chiclana de la Frontera, Vigo, Cordoba, Marbella, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Valencia, Orihuela , San Javier, San Roque and Totana.

Some of the benches had multiple warrants out against her after she failed to appear for hearings.

The frustration over nearly all love huggers is that even when they are caught by police and brought before a judge, they are bailed nearly every time and simply go to another part of Spain.

READ MORE: