THE junta is suing mining company Boliden for €90 over the 1988 toxic spill that contaminated the wetlands in Andalucia’s Doñana National Park.

The disaster occurred when a wastewater reserve pool burst at Boliden’s mine in the city of Aznalcollar.

More than five million cubic metres of with heavy metals escaped into the river, devastating the aquatic life.

The junta spent millions on the clean up in the national park, although Boliden claims that it voluntarily supported the clean up, spending €80 million of its own cash.

The case is underway after failing to go through in 2001 when a Seville court ruled that Boliden was not criminally responsible.

