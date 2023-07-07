RONDA has banned the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools, watering gardens and washing cars.

The measures come following notification from the Junta to implement a drought plan in accordance with the provisions of article 22.1 of Decree 477/2015.

The idea is to cut water consumption by 10% across the province, while minimising the impact on the daily activity of the tourism sector and of local residents.

For this, Ronda has announced a series of measures in order to reduce water consumption in the municipality.

Among the measures, which will be mandatory for residents and the council itself, are the prohibition of using drinking water for washing streets and the facades of buildings; filling swimming pools; the irrigation of gardens, parks and green areas; and the washing of vehicles.

Additionally Ronda’s emergency measures will also see public drinking fountains turned off.

The measures aim to reduce water consumption in an effort to guarantee the supply of drinking water throughout the summer months.

