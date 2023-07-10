A MAN has been arrested after trying to steal a newborn baby from a hospital in Palma.

A number of witnesses allegedly saw the accused attempting to exit Son Llatzer Hospital maternity ward while holding a baby.

Police were alerted and a patrol was sent to the hospital.

Officers asked the man why he was holding a baby and whether he was related to the newborn in any way.

After failing to give any convincing explanation, he was arrested by the agents.

Policia Nacional is investigating what led the man to attempt to steal the baby and if he was acting alone or was part of a criminal group.

