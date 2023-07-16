THE new Dolmens Site Museum, which was inaugurated last year, will exhibit two temporary exhibitions this summer.

The Temporary Exhibition Hall ‘Muñoz Rojas’, located on the basement floor, now displays the exhibitions ‘Carmen Laffón. Espuertas’ and ‘El Megalitismo en tierras de Granada’ (Megalithism in the Lands of Granada).

The first of the exhibitions shows a work by Laffón from the series ‘La Viña’ in which the artist seeks to show her vision of the Andalucian landscape, where grapes, terroir and viticulture are closely linked.

The second exhibition, ‘El Megalitismo en tierras de Granada’ highlights a region bordering the Antequera region and whose historical past is linked to this area.

The two exhibitions are added to the Museum’s Permanent Rooms ‘Antequera Milenaria’, which deals with the Prehistory of the Lands of Antequera; thus expanding the exhibition space that visitors will be able to enjoy over the summer months in the interpretation centre.

These exhibitions can be seen before visiting the Menga and Viera dolmens, together with the Tholos of El Romeral which are all located nearby.

The new Dolmens Site Museum was inaugurated on March 16, 2022.

The Museum is located in the Llano de Rojas and has an area of 4,300 square meters spread over two levels.

