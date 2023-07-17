THREE of the 25 best beach bars in Spain are in Malaga according to Tapas magazine, one of Spain’s leading food and culture magazines.

In it’s latest edition, the magazine has taken a look at the ‘most exceptional chiringuitos in Spain.’

“For yet another year, we are touring our coasts to bring you the best places to celebrate summer to the fullest; eating, drinking and having fun until the day’s last ray.” the magazine has stated, highlighting 25 of the most exceptional beach bars in Spain, three of which are in Malaga.

Alma Playa (Rincón de la Victoria)

Considered one of the best chiringuitos in Spain by Tapas magazine, this chiringuito offers delicious, light, digestible Mediterranean cuisine with typical Mediterranean breakfast food and ‘Food with Soul’ located on the beachfront.

Frida Pahlo (Pedregalejo)

From Rincón de la Victoria, the magazine takes a stop at Pedregalejo, to highlight another Malaga beach bar that has made the cut into their list of the top 25 best beach bars in Spain.

Frida Pahlo is a magical corner where art and gastronomy meet to create a unique gastronomic offering in Pedregalejo’s Paseo Marítimo, located just 500 metres from the iconic Baños del Carmen Beach with incredible sea views.

Nosso Summer Club (Marbella)

Located on the best beach in Marbella with golden sand and clear waters. Nosso Summer Club is the third beach bar in Malaga highlighted by Tapas magazine as one of the best in Spain.

Nosso Summer Club is a premier culinary entertainment and relaxation beach bar with a bohemian organic design and magnificent sea views located in East Marbella.

