TWO PEOPLE have been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Alicante province for using fake US dollar bills at money exchanges around Spain.

The detainees operated in the Madrid, Valencian Community and Murcia regions and cashed in over 100,000 counterfeit dollars in 100 dollar denominations.

They went to money exchange outlets in tourist areas and used a foreign identity document with a bogus name to verify who they were.

The duo always converted the counterfeit bills into euros and an investigation launched in March led to their detention in an undisclosed Alicante province town.

Items seized included 161 fake 100 dollar bills, €480 in cash, and two mobile phones.

Details about the nationalities of the detainees have not been revealed.

